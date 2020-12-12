Arsenal's pursuit of four-goal ace takes twist as he makes future decision

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the most wanted men in Europe in recent months.

The Hungary international has been playing for RB Salzburg and has been in excellent form in the 2020/21 season.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring four goals and registering six assists, and has also scored twice in the Champions League, against both Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid.

There was plenty of interest in snapping up the youngster, with Arsenal and AC Milan rivalling RB Leipzig for his signature.

He has a €25m (£22.9m) release clause in his contract and The Guardian reports that Szoboszlai will be moving to Leipzig rather than any other European side.

The Gunners are said to have been in contact with the winger’s representatives to ascertain his interest in a move but he will be moving within the RB family, from Leipzig to Salzburg.

He is set to sign a five-year contract at the Bundesliga club and will join the likes of Dani Olmo, Dayot Upamecano, and Justin Kluivert in one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

Leipzig, after all, beat Manchester United 3-2 in midweek to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and are currently third in the league, two points off leaders Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a blow for Arsenal but it was always inevitable.

Leipzig and Salzburg clearly have a remarkable link-up and for Szoboszlai, this is the most sensible move he can make.

He is almost guaranteed to be playing regularly in Germany and will have the opportunity to prove his worth at the highest level.

Should he succeed, his next move is only a step away, potentially to a truly elite European club.

His development will be best served by moving to Leipzig, even if both the Gunners and Milan will be disappointed.

