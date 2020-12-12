UFC’s head honcho Dana White has revealed that a superfight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya is his dream fight for the new year, but claims he is unsure if it will actually happen.

With many potential blockbuster fights on the cards for UFC in 2021, White has spoken out and said that a match-up between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya is the fight he would most want to happen in 2021.

The two fighters have had quite the rivalry over the years, and what better way to settle the beef than in the Octagon.

Speaking to Canadian sports news outlet TSN, White said, as per the Daily Mail: “As a fan, it’s impossible for me not to love Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya."

Despite the dream match-up, White was wary as to whether the fight would actually take place, given that Jones is set to move up to the heavyweight division.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I know Jon is moving to heavyweight, and Adesanya’s at light heavyweight, so we’ll see what happens.”

With Jones moving up to another weight class, Adesanya is also moving up to the light heavyweight division and is set to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the title.

Adesanya, the current middleweight champion, spoke to Submission Radio earlier this year and claimed that weight class is no issue for him with regards to who he would fight.

“Who gives a f*ck about weight?

“I’ve never given a f*ck about weight. Since when? It’s never been an issue for me. I’ve been a heavyweight in boxing [and] in kickboxing. I’ll do it in again in MMA, so it’s never been an issue for me.”

While Jones and Adesanya may not fight in the light heavyweight division, the latter has expressed his intentions to potentially move up to the heavyweight division, which would increase the likelihood of the fight taking place.

The big question now is whether Dana White can work his magic to somehow pull off a dream Jones vs Adesanya match-up next year.

