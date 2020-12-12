Manchester United vs Manchester City looked a potential classic on paper. Sadly, it was anything but.

One hundred and eighty-three Manchester derbies have now been played but Saturday’s was arguably the least entertaining of the lot.

Riyad Mahrez went close to scoring for Man City in the first half, while Man Utd were awarded a penalty after the break before it was overturned by VAR. Other than that, this was a remarkably dull 90 minutes of football.

However, there was one moment that had everyone talking on Twitter - and it came from Sky Sports’ legendary commentator Martin Tyler.

The 75-year-old, who has been the voice of the Premier League era, had clearly had enough by the 80th minute and who can blame him?

As City's Kevin De Bruyne stepped up to take a free-kick against United's David de Gea, Tyler produced a line which equalled the quality of the football on display at Old Trafford: truly shocking.

Tyler uttered the words: “De-Bruyne. De-Gea. De-rby.”

Listen to it here…

Oh, Martin. Martin, Martin, Martin.

He’s produced many golden lines during his illustrious career, but this is surely the absolute worst of the lot.

‘Martin Tyler’ was soon one of the top trends on social media.

Here’s how football fans reacted…

