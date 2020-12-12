Spurs set to hand new contract to first-team ace as window looms

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a remarkable season thus far.

Spurs are currently top of the Premier League table, having lost just once in the top-flight under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Their only defeat has come against Everton, on the opening day of the season, and they have enjoyed some sterling results in their last three fixtures.

In difficult games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal, Spurs collected seven points, beating both City and the Gunners 2-0, and drawing 0-0 with the Blues.

It has ensured they remain atop the table, level on points with second-placed Liverpool but with a significantly better goal difference.

They face Crystal Palace this weekend before encounters with Liverpool and Leicester City.

One player who has been central to their excellent form has been Serge Aurier, who has played against both London clubs and City.

He has played 90 minutes in every game and has been playing perhaps his best football since his move to the club from PSG in 2017. He is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt.

And Football Insider now reports that he is set to sign a new contract at the north London club.

The 27-year-old has been battling with Matt Doherty for the first-choice berth under Mourinho and has established himself as the go-to choice.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to resolve Aurier’s future as he goes into the final 18 months of his contract.

It is not yet clear if he will actually put pen to paper as the transfer window progresses, but Levy does not want to see a repeat of the Christian Eriksen saga, where he refused to sign a new deal and eventually moved to Inter Milan for a knock-down fee.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Aurier deserves this.

He’s been excellent in his last three games, with Spurs keeping three successive clean sheets.

The Ivorian has not made a single mistake in the last few games and even scored in the 6-1 win over Manchester United earlier this season.

The signing of Doherty has clearly unlocked his potential, and has focused his mind when it comes to his discipline and defensive ability.

When it comes to signing a new contract, he should put pen to paper sooner rather than later; he has played his way into Mourinho and Levy’s good books.

News Now - Sport News