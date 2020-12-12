There's no sugarcoating it - the Manchester derby was awful.

It's rare that we see this fixture unfold with neither United nor City in the Premier League top four ahead of kick-off.

That said, it didn't look like an encounter between two sides with hopes of challenging for the Champions League spots, let alone the title.

There was a real dearth of quality at Old Trafford.

City had less of the ball than might be expected and looked blunt in the absence of Sergio Aguero, who didn't make the squad.

United dominated for spells, but failed to create clearcut chances. In fact, there was very little of note until Marcus Rashford was fouled by Kyle Walker in the 46th minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were initially awarded a penalty, only for VAR to show that Rashford was offside in the build-up.

It was suggested that the poor football on display was a result of the game taking place behind closed doors, with Old Trafford still unable to welcome back fans.

Whatever the excuse, there was much about a dreary 90 minutes to upset Roy Keane.

Keane, on punditry duties for Sky Sports, slammed the lack of desire from both sides and was inevitably unimpressed by footage at the end of Harry Maguire and John Stones embracing. Pep Guardiola was also seen in light-hearted conversation with United assistant Michael Carrick after the final whistle.

"We've got two bookings in a derby game, I've never seen so many hugs and chats after the game - it's a derby game!" he said.

"I'm scratching my head, I'm really frustrated. You've got to go and find a way to win a game of football..."

"You don't settle for draws. People say 'it's a derby' and I listen to John Stones 'oh, it's a clean sheet' and bla bla bla.

"At the end of the game, the staff, smiling, hugging, the players chatting with each other, just get down the tunnel! Cut that. I don't get it. Everyone wants to be pals with each other and be popular. You're playing with these clubs - particularly Man United - to win football matches, not to be mates with everybody."

Take a look at Keane's full reaction below:

