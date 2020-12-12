Liverpool backed to finally get rid of £3.6m-rated man in 2021

Liverpool have an intriguing goalkeeper situation at the moment.

Alisson Becker is the undisputed first-choice at Anfield and understandably so; he’s a truly world-class goalkeeper and is perhaps the very best stopper in the Premier League.

The Brazil international has made eight appearances this season and the Reds have not lost once, though he has struggled with injury issues.

He was missing from the league games against Aston Villa, Everton, and Wolves, and was also absent from the Champions League clashes with Ajax and FC Midtjylland.

Adrian played against Villa and Everton and managed to concede nine goals, seven against Villa and two versus the Toffees.

In the Champions League, though, Caoimhin Kelleher has played against both Ajax and Midtjylland, while he also kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Wolves domestically.

Kelleher has potentially played his way into being the club’s second-choice goalkeeper and that has led to a transfer suggestion.

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor expects Adrian to be sold in January after Kelleher’s emergence.

Speaking to Football Insider, he was asked if the Spaniard could leave Anfield, and replied: “Yes, I think so.

“I can’t see Adrian getting back into the squad, I’m sure Kelleher will be the number two now at Liverpool.

“It was a shock transfer when it even happened. I’m sure all Liverpool fans were shocked.

“He’ll get another club, he’s had a decent career and I’m sure he’ll leave at the end of the season.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, the two Premier League games Adrian played in sealed this.

What kind of goalkeeper concedes seven goals against Villa, after all, least of all for the Premier League champions?

In total, Adrian has shipped nine league goals, plus two in the EFL Cup, against Lincoln City, who are currently playing League One football.

Just by virtue of not being Adrian, Kelleher should really be the second-choice at Anfield and moving the former West Ham United goalkeeper on is the right call.

He is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt and has a contract that expires at the end of the season; January is the last chance Liverpool have to get a fee for him.

