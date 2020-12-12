Roy Keane's punditry was probably the most entertaining element of Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The 183rd Manchester derby was instantly forgettable, both sides mustering just two shots on target.

Whether it was the result of both sides playing in the Champions League in midweek, or the absence of fans, neither team looked inspired.

It led to some of Keane's characteristically scathing commentary after the final whistle.

First, the Irishman hit out at players and staff from United and City for hugging at full-time.

Then, when discussing squad rotation, he insisted senior players shouldn't want to be rested.

Recalling his attitude to being rotated as a player, he said:

"Don't be rotating me, I've got to play in the team...chop and change some other lads, Gary and one or two others but leave me to it.

"I was a stalwart at right-back, I'll have you know," Neville interjected.

But Keane hit back: "You were the only right-back at the club!"

Even Neville couldn't help but burst out laughing. Keane might have developed an unlikely bromance with Micah Richards but there's no such affection for his old teammate, who he went for with both barrels.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only made two changes and one of those was Fred, who came in for the Premier League match having been suspended for the 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

His tweaks to the midfield failed to unleash Paul Pogba or help the hosts going forward at all.

Pep Guardiola's men were equally placid. Sergio Aguero's injury presented a real problem for them, as has so often been the case this season.

One thing Neville and Keane could agree on is that City and United should have both shown more desire to get the three points, with both looking happy to settle for a draw.

“If Jose Mourinho was the manager of either of those two teams we'd be killing them now," Neville said.

"That was really poor, we shouldn't accept that."

