It’s been an eventful week for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Monday that his star client wants to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

"Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to,” Raiola told Tuttosport, per Sky Sports on Monday.

"He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next window.”

The timing could hardly have been worse. Raiola dropped this bombshell on the eve of Man Utd’s crunch Champions League clash away at RB Leipzig.

United went on to lose the match 3-2 and will now compete in the Europa League, rather than the Champions League, from February onwards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Pogba back to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Manchester derby against City, but the midfielder was unable to make a significant contribution during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Pogba had remained silent all weeks but spoke out via Instagram on Saturday evening.

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for @manchesterunited, my teammates and the fans,” the World Cup winner wrote.

“Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

“When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk 🗣 #SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent

#united #talktothehand“

A defiant statement from Pogba, who insists he remains totally committed to the cause at Old Trafford.

Whether United fans believe his words, however, is another matter.

News Now - Sport News