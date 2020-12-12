West Ham star's omission explained, faces major battle to regain spot

West Ham United beat Leeds United on Friday night.

The Hammers endured some disappointment early on, as goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski conceded a penalty within two minutes.

Patrick Bamford had run through on goal and the Poland international brought him down, earning himself a yellow card.

Mateusz Klich stepped up to take the penalty and Fabianski made an excellent save, but VAR adjudged that he had come off his line, leading to a retake.

Klich stepped up again and scored, but the Irons responded well, equalising through Tomas Soucek before centre-back Angelo Ogbonna headed a superb winner in the second half.

Still, there was no lack of controversy in David Moyes’ selection, as Issa Diop was not selected.

It appeared that he could have been injured, but ClaretandHugh, the trusted Irons news source, now reports that he was left out solely for tactical reasons.

Ogbonna started the game alongside Fabian Balbuena at centre-back, while Craig Dawson was the defensive option on the bench.

Diop, per the report, was available but has yet to properly build up his fitness since recovering from an injury lay-off.

The Frenchman has not played for the club in the Premier League since their clash with Fulham in November, when he came off the bench in the 1-0 win, and is not set to be selected against Crystal Palace this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a bit of a fall from grace for Diop.

He made 32 league appearances last season, scoring three goals and also registering one assist, and was previously linked with a big-money move away.

He was said to be of interest to Manchester United but now, he can’t get a look-in in east London.

Both Ogbonna and Balbuena performed admirably against Leeds and that certainly seems to be Moyes’ first-choice partnership here.

Diop, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, clearly faces a battle to find his way back into the starting XI.

