Anthony Joshua has ended his 2020 in style after emphatically beating Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev to retain his world heavyweight titles.

Putting his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles on the line in front of 1,000 people inside the Wembley Arena, AJ sent the fans home happy with a solid display, defeating his opponent in style.

It was just over a year ago that Joshua was last in the ring, avenging his loss over Andy Ruiz Jr from the summer of the same year.

Losing on his American debut in June of 2019 certainly woke up Anthony Joshua, and after putting on a boxing clinic a few months later in Saudi Arabia, it's now clear that the Brit has learnt a lot from that lone loss.

With his victory this evening, his professional boxing record now stands at 24 wins and one defeat, but it's what could be coming next that has boxing fans excited.

Oh yes, 2021 could be the year we finally see Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

After successfully defending his titles this evening, AJ's path to Fury just got a whole lot clearer, however, there could be a certain Oleksandr Usyk who has something to say in terms of that WBO belt.

With that in mind, there is a good chance that Joshua could drop his WBO belt in order to go for the Fury unification fight, which would then see the two Brits collide.

As for Pulev, at 39 years old, his professional boxing days could be numbered, with his record now sitting at 28 wins and two defeats, the other defeat coming at the hands of Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014.

With plenty of younger heavyweights coming through and some big fights that could potentially be made, it could be time for Pulev to hang up his gloves once and for all.

Meanwhile, it's time AJ prepares himself for The Gypsy King.

