Anthony Joshua has wasted little time in turning his attentions to Tyson Fury.

After successfully retaining his world heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena in front of 1,000 fans, AJ took the chance after the fight to send a little message to his British rival.

It's been very well documented that should Joshua get past Pulev, which he now has, all eyes would turn to booking a mouthwatering all-British affair between Joshua and Fury, and it seems like that's exactly what the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion is after.

Of course, there is a certain Oleksandr Usyk who could throw a spanner in the works, being AJ's mandatory challenger for the WBO title, and there's also an American heavyweight who goes by the name of Deontay Wilder who could still have his eyes on Fury's WBC title, but it seems like all paths lead to booking the all-British superfight.

Now that Pulev is out of the way for Joshua, he will certainly have his eyes set on Fury in 2021, with a two-fight deal already agreed between the pair, as reported earlier this year.

Watch what AJ had to say about the Gypsy King after beating Pulev below.

What's next for Fury is yet to be decided, he could still have the trilogy fight with Wilder, or he could have a warm-up fight early next year ahead of the first bout with Joshua.

One thing is for sure, however, Joshua has done his part, and he will now firmly put the pressure on Fury to get everything sorted his side.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury 2021 has taken a huge step forward, and we for one cannot wait!

