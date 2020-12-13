Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight belts in style against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old, fighting for the first time since beating Andy Ruiz Jr just over a year ago, knocked out his Bulgarian opponent in the ninth round following a barrage of uppercuts.

One thousand fans - including the legendary Floyd Mayweather - were inside Wembley Arena to watch Joshua’s convincing performance.

AJ’s win has bolstered hopes of a potential super-fight against Tyson Fury.

When asked about a potential bout with Fury in his post-fight interview, Joshua responded: “Of course I want a challenge. It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belt.

“Whoever’s got the belt, I’d love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.”

Minutes later, Fury uploaded a video to Twitter which immediately went viral.

Sat at home in a Christmas jumper, Fury said: “Well there you go everyone. Anthony Joshua just s*** himself live on television. He got asked did he want the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a*** in the hedge.

“I want the fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser, can’t wait to knock him out.”

Watch the video here…

The video had already been retweeted over 9,000 times and ‘liked’ by over 36,000 accounts inside 30 minutes of being uploaded.

Joshua vs Fury truly is the fight every British boxing fan wants to see in 2021.

Per Sky Sports’ Jim White, on the prospect of Joshua fighting Fury next, Frank Warren said: “We want it absolutely. Let’s get it on”.

Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, was quoted by PA Sports’ George Sessions as saying: "Let's make this Tyson Fury fight happen. It is the only fight to make in boxing, it is the biggest fight in boxing and the biggest fight in British boxing. I know he wants it."

News Now - Sport News