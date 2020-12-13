Anthony Joshua retained his titles in emphatic fashion against Kubrat Pulev with a ninth-round TKO victory at Wembley Arena.

An exhilarating third round left the Bulgarian shaken and while he deserved huge credit for soldiering on, from that point on he was never going to go the distance.

Not only was he cut, he hit the canvas three times before the referee called proceedings to a halt.

Attention will quickly turn to whether AJ will fight Tyson Fury next, but he should relish an important victory first.

Having been out of the ring for a year, this was his first fight back on home soil since beating Alexander Povetkin.

A vocal 1,000 flooded into the arena to watch his return and they weren't disappointed. Even in the first couple of rounds, he looked assured and was evidently building up to a flourish in the third.

The 31-year-old lived up to Eddie Hearn's promises that he had evolved as a fighter, looking more shredded, but also more mature. Joshua managed the fight well, knowing when to ease off.

Some commentators might have questioned why he allowed Pulev back into the fight, but he didn't lose his stamina either as he's sometimes been guilty of earlier in his career.

The KO was well-deserved and Pulev stood no chance. In fact, slow-motion footage of the pivotal moment has now emerged and it shows what a clean right hand Joshua hit him with.

In the first half of the bout, Pulev greeted some of his shots with a maniacal laugh. There was only so long he could sustain the onslaught, though.

It's that power that will make Joshua the one man in the division who can seriously threaten Fury, in a fight where all four belts would be on the line.

Let's just pray it happens in 2021!

