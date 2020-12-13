Anthony Joshua produced an assured performance as he easily defeated Kubrat Pulev in their heavyweight clash on Saturday evening.

The Englishman dominated from the outset and knocked down the Bulgarian twice in round three.

Pulev withstood the barrage and worked his way back into the fight, but it was all over in round nine following a devastating knockout.

There were some big names in attendance at Wembley Arena, including Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather sung Joshua's praises before the fight.

“It’s always good to see some great boxing. The UK is a great place, so many great fighters. I am proud of Anthony Joshua," he said.



“He is one of the best heavyweights out there. Got a gold medal before. His career is going great, he is a hell of a fighter.

“Anything can happen in the sport of boxing, one shot can change it all. He is a great fighter, hell of a guy a gentleman and I respect his craft.”

Mayweather clearly thinks highly of Joshua and the Englishman showed that feeling is mutual with his actions after the fight.

After stopping Pulev, Joshua made sure to go ringside and thank Mayweather for his support.

Mayweather congratulated Joshua and shared a few words for about 30 seconds. Watch the moment below:

Real recognises real.

It is unknown at this point what was said between the two but it is clear they have a lot of respect for each other.

Mayweather was also pictured backstage with Joshua holding his belts.

Many boxing fans now want to see Joshua fight Tyson Fury in 2021 and he discussed that prospect after his win.

"I started this game in 2013. I've been chasing all the belts. I've been dealing with mandatories," he told Sky Sports.

"Of course I want the challenge. It's not about the opponent, it's about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It's no big deal.

"It's one fight at a time, picking them off one by one. That's all it's about for me. I've got to stay focused."

