Anthony Joshua put in a convincing display as he saw off Kubrat Pulev in their heavyweight clash on Saturday evening.

Joshua was convincing throughout as he KO'd his Bulgarian opponent in round nine.

However, the Englishman could have won the fight even earlier.

Joshua dominated the fight from the outset and he had Pulev on the ropes in round three.

He landed a flurry of punches that Pulev simply could not deal with.

So, bizarrely, the 39-year-old refused to stand up to AJ and thus turned his back and went to the corner.

Watch the moment below:

What was he thinking?! That is simply bizarre.

He clearly didn't want to take any more punishment from Joshua and thus scurried to the corner to try and buy himself time.

Pulev's actions led to criticism from boxing fans, with many unimpressed with his actions.

Fortunately for Pulev, the referee decided not to stop the fight and he was allowed to carry on.

He showed grit and determination but he was eventually outclassed by his opponent.

Tony Bellew reacted to the fight on Twitter. He gave praise to Pulev for how long he lasted in the ring while also praising AJ.

“AJ has learnt so much so quickly in this sport,” he tweeted. “The little tie ups on the inside are clever! Moving away from the power hand is something he’s worked on! Needs to keep Pulev honest and land something to make him wary again now!

In another tweet, he wrote: “Vicious! Pulev was so so brave and had a serious chin but AJ as an athlete is exceptional!

“His boxing IQ is improving with every fight and he’s only getting better! Very clever at times tonight and as usual a CLINICAL finisher!”

It was a very strong performance by Joshua and a 2021 bout with Tyson Fury now looks on the cards.

News Now - Sport News