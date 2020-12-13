There had been a lot of trash talk in the lead up to Anthony Joshua's bout against Kubrat Pulev.

It all got very heated during the weigh-in on Friday afternoon, with Pulev telling Joshua that he will 'show him'.

The Bulgarian didn't show much at all when they met in the ring on Saturday night.

Joshua was dominant from the first bell and eventually won the bout in round nine.

AJ suggested that he would chase a fight with Tyson Fury after defeating Pulev.

He told Sky Sports: "I started this game in 2013. I've been chasing all the belts. I've been dealing with mandatories.

"Of course I want the challenge. It's not about the opponent, it's about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It's no big deal."

Fury quickly called Joshua out after the fight and said he's knock him out inside three rounds.

"Well there you go everyone. Anthony Joshua just s*** himself live on television. He got asked did he want the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a*** in the hedge.

"I want the fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser, can’t wait to knock him out."

Joshua was asked about those comments by BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing and he refued to get involved in the trash talk.

"That's good to hear," Joshua said. "At least I can get him in the ring. That's what we want right, so he's on the right track."

He continued: "Tyson Fury is talented. He will bring out the best in me. So that's brilliant. I really feel like his confidence, the bookmakers, me studying him...

"I've been to Tyson Fury's fights when he fought John McDermott when I was still an amateur. I went to his fight against [Derek] Chisora.

"I've studied him. I've watched him. So when I fight him, it'll be good to change those odds and put them in my favour."

Hopefully the two stay true to their words and get the fight sorted out in 2021. What a spectacle it would be to watch two best heavyweights in the world battling it out in the ring.

News Now - Sport News