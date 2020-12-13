Floyd Mayweather made a surprise appearance in London for Anthony Joshua's bout against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday evening.

The American fighter was full of praise for AJ before the fight.

“It’s always good to see some great boxing. The UK is a great place, so many great fighters. I am proud of Anthony Joshua," he said.

“He is one of the best heavyweights out there. Got a gold medal before. His career is going great, he is a hell of a fighter.

“Anything can happen in the sport of boxing, one shot can change it all. He is a great fighter, hell of a guy a gentleman and I respect his craft.”

Mayweather cheered on Joshua throughout the bout and he was ecstatic when the Englishman stopped his opponent in round nine.

Joshua went over to Mayweather after his victory and the two exchanged words.

Mayweather was also invited backstage, where the two posed with Joshua's heavyweight belts.

But what exactly did Mayweather say to Joshua?

The 31-year-old revealed the American's words of wisdom while speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He was happy. It was good to see. He was like 'you can go all the way, but there's room for improvement', which I loved to hear.

"We spoke about things, he told everyone to turn off the cameras because he wanted to give me some tips and I feel like having advice from him is a blessing."

Joshua noted in a separate interview that it was 'great' to have Mayweather's support.

“I could hear him shouting, his bling bling was blinding me from certain angles," he told DAZN, per the Daily Star.

“If I could hit them numbers that he’s doing, I’d be doing the same thing. He’s living life, travelling the world, he’s retired and he’s a great inspiration to the boxing community.

"It’s great to have him in the house, it shows that heavyweight boxing is back on the map.”

