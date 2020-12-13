Ajax forward Quincy Promes has been arrested following a serious stabbing, according to De Telegraaf.

The report claims the incident took place in a warehouse in Abcoude back in July and a conviction carries a maximum term of four years in prison.

On Sunday morning, Netherlands international Promes was arrested on suspicion of assault and causing a serious physical injury and is currently thought to be in custody.

English publication the Daily Mail have also picked up the news and said a member of his family had suffered 'very serious knee injuries' at a gathering.

On Saturday afternoon, the 28-year-old was playing for Ajax in the Eredivisie.

He scored to put his side 2-0 up against PEC Zwolle in what turned into a 4-0 victory.

A statement from police spokesman Jelmer Geerds explained why it had taken so long for an arrest to be made.

"We only heard about the incident a month ago. An investigation was then started and this morning led to an arrest."

News Now - Sport News