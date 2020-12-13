William Saliba's current situation is extremely confusing to Arsenal fans.

The Frenchman was signed for £27 million in 2019, which makes him the 10th most expensive player in Arsenal's history.

Saliba was immediately sent back on loan to St Etienne for the season, where he impressed.

With Arsenal weak at the back, many were expecting him to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans after his return.

However, for whatever reason, Arteta has not taken a liking to Saliba.

The 19-year-old is yet to make an outing for the first team despite calls from fans.

He hasn't even made an appearance for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, a competition where the big clubs notoriously give youngsters a chance.

Saliba has now seemingly reacted to his exile from Arteta's first team.

The Frenchman commented a few fire emojis on Matteo Guendouzi's Instagram post, who scored a screamer for Hertha BSC on Saturday.

Guendouzi, of course, suffered similar treatment to what Saliba is getting now before his loan to the Bundesliga club.

Nicolas Pepe got involved as he sent to Saliba: "This is your problem, you comment on everything".

And Saliba's response to Pepe has caused a stir. He wrote: "Hahaha, I'm sending well wishes to the brother that was locked up like me."

Guendouzi replied: "We are together bro".

The post has gone viral on social media. Saliba has since deleted his comment but screenshots were taken.

You've got to say, that shows a lack of professionalism from Saliba.

He's only young but you would expect better.

Yes, he has every right to be frustrated about his situation, but he should be concentrating on getting his head down and working in training to try and force his way into Arteta's plans.

You can view some of the reaction to the comment below:

Arteta mentioned earlier this week that Saliba had been making good progress and hinted he could feature for the first team soon.

"Whenever we have the spaces and we believe that he's ready to play with us," Arteta told football.london. "To be fair, he's made massive improvements in the last few months and it's been a really tricky situation for him.

"As I mentioned before, [we have] designed a pathway for him and there were a lot of things that happened to him in his personal life and professionally as well."

Saliba's comment may well have harmed his chances of making his debut for the north London club.

