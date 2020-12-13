Since arriving in London, Kubrat Pulev has certainly divided opinion - and now he's been knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

The Bulgarian ramped up the trash-talking in the build-up to the fight, including in a heated moment at the weigh-in.

He promised AJ: "I respect you, but tomorrow I show you."

Unfortunately for Pulev, all he showed was an admittedly impressive resilience after getting pummelled in the third round.

It looked as if the referee was on the verge of intervening as the world champion piled on the pressure with a series of heavy punches.

Pulev ultimately had no choice but to turn his back and hope the bell would save him.

On that occasion he did escape, though he had no such fortune in the ninth round when he twice ended up on the canvas and the fight was given to Joshua by TKO.

The 39-year-old's antics in the ring drew plenty of attention throughout. At some points, while he was being beaten badly by the Englishman, he could be seen laughing maniacally.

In fact, even after round three when he had been knocked down and come within a whisker of defeat, he was still giving it large.

At the end of the round, he snuck in a jab after he'd clearly heard the bell. Joshua followed suit, which is probably the only reason he wasn't docked a point.

It all led to another tense encounter and Pulev could be seen shouting something at AJ. It's safe to say his attempts to rattle Joshua didn't work.

Footage of the incident can be seen below:

Pulev was also warned for catching his opponent on the back of the head on a couple of occasions.

So as it turned out, he was unable to deliver on all the talk and no sooner had the fight finished than had attention turned to the prospect of Joshua fighting Tyson Fury and a chance to coup all four belts next year.

