You know that an upcoming boxing match is truly a big deal when it gets virtually played out on classic boxing game Fight Night Champion. And let's face it, fights don't come much bigger than Anthony Joshua squaring off with Tyson Fury.

The titanic all-British heavyweight showdown is the most anticipated bout in all of the sport and is back at the forefront of discussion following Joshua's stoppage victory over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.

Immediately after Joshua retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout, WBC champion Fury took to social media to declare that he would stop 'AJ' inside three rounds if the pair ever square off in a unification clash.

The Fight Night simulation of the bout - uploaded to YouTube by user Boxing Fight Simulations - does not see Fury winning the fight that early. However, the game does have 'The Gypsy King' scoring an early knockdown with a cuffing shot mid-way through the fight round.

Joshua manages to get to his feet at the count of six and makes it to the end of the round. He then goes on to have a good second round, winning the session on each of the judges' scorecards. The bout remains close until round eight - where Fury starts to break Joshua down.

It is at 1:31 of the following round that the end comes, as Fury nails Joshua with a stiff right hand to close the show. Joshua is unable to answer the referee's count and Fury is soon shown celebrating his win.

Of course, fights are fought in the ring and not on consoles. There are a number of Fury fans, though, who believe that a real-life clash between the two would follow roughly the same pattern - with their man outlasting Joshua and securing a late finish.

There is still a lot to be sorted out before Joshua and Fury can make the leap from the television screen to a real-life boxing ring. Negotiations between representatives from both camps are reportedly set to get underway this week, hopefully clearing the way for the fight that we all want to see.

Fight Night simulations are fun, but, after years of waiting, fans want to see Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally get it on in 2021.

News Now - Sport News