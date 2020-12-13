Tyson Fury has been labelled as the odds-on favourite to beat Anthony Joshua next year, in spite of AJ’s impressive performance against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

Joshua brutally knocked out his compulsory challenger in the ninth round of their clash at Wembley, clearing the path for two potential superfights with The Gypsy King to take place next year.

If this bout is to go ahead, Eddie Hearn's man will go into the fight as the underdog for the first time in his professional career.

Betfair has AJ down as 11/8 to defeat Tyson Fury, who is the favourite as his odds for a victory are 4/7.

Staying on the topic of odds, Joshua, 31, had this to say after his clash with Pulev: "It's good. I said he's talented and he will bring out the best in me. So that's brilliant.

"I've been to his fights, I've watched him, so when I fight him, it will be good to change those odds and put them in my favour."

After Joshua’s empathic victory on Saturday night, his promoter Eddie Hearn announced that they are going to work on finalising a bout with Fury “straight away.”

"We're going to be friendly; we're going to be nice. We know what we have to do, starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.

"It's the only fight to be made in boxing. It's the biggest fight in boxing; it's the biggest fight in British boxing history.

"I know he wants it; he is the best heavyweight in the world. I promise you. He'll break him down; he'll knock him out."

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has said that he will work on finalising the “biggest fight since Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier in 1971 on Monday.”

Frank Warren stated that he cannot see any potential obstacles getting in the way of this proposed fight.

He previously said this to talkSPORT: "Provided they come through their fights then I don't see how anything can get in its way. I just can't see it.

"If it doesn't happen for any reason then it won't be because of Tyson Fury or us. The money side of it is very simple – it's a straight 50/50 split – but it's whether the other side really want it."

