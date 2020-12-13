Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed on financial terms for their proposed two fights in 2021, but the bout is not yet a done deal as there are still obstacles to overcome.

However, it looks more and more promising that we will see the biggest clash in British boxing history next year.

Both boxers have given their consent for a two-fight deal, which is a big step in the right direction, especially after the whole Deontay Wilder vs AJ debacle.

The financial terms state that the first will be a 50/50 split, whereas the rematch will be a 60/40 split in favour of the winner from the first fight.

The location of the fights is yet to be decided, although it is highly likely that the venue will be in the Middle East.

AJ beating his IBF mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev has cleared the way for this fight to happen.

The two camps are now free to move forward with planning the fights, which they have both said will begin immediately, to the excitement of all boxing fans.

Eddie Hearn stated that it is his job to deliver the superfight, and Bob Arum said it could be heavyweight boxing’s biggest clash in 50 years.

But there are many hurdles which will need to be overcome for this fight to get confirmed.

Obstacles to Overcome

The Gypsy King has to resolve his situation with Deontay Wilder, who firmly believes that he is owed and a trilogy fight with Fury.

The Brit’s team insist their contract has expired, however, the Bronze Bomber is keen to raise the issue to arbitration.

If this does go ahead, a retired judge will be assigned as a mediator and will create a legally binding ruling on the matter.

If they decide that Fury owes Wilder a third fight, then the AJ fight will be put to one side for now.

But if the decision is in Fury’s favour, then he will be allowed to fight AJ.

There is another potential problem as well, but this one may not actually prevent the fight from occurring.

Early next year, Joshua will have to fight the WBO’s mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk has said he has zero intentions of stepping aside and will be eager for a shot at the title.

There are also commercial issues that will need to be resolved for this fight to go ahead, as AJ and Fury are signed up to different broadcasting companies.

AJ has a contractual relationship with Sky Sports in the UK and also works with DAZN in America.

Meanwhile, Fury works with BT Sport in the UK and has a contractual relationship with ESPN in America.

Compromises will need to be made by both parties to get this fight confirmed, but all of these broadcasters will be eager to stream this clash.

Even though the declaration of the financial terms being agreed was a gigantic step towards Joshua vs Fury, there is still a long road ahead to finalise this fight.

