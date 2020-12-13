Anthony Joshua took home in the region of £10million after his comfortable win against Kubrat Pulev, however, he missed out on an additional £8m in ticket receipts.

AJ vs Pulev came to an end in the ninth round as Joshua brutally knocked out the Bulgarian to defend his IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO titles at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

There were only 1,000 fans present for the clash, one of which being Floyd Mayweather, who congratulated the British champion after his victory.

It is believed that the boxing star from Watford banked £10m after the fight while his rival Pulev only earned approximately £3m from their bout.

Pulev announced that he would be donating roughly half of his earnings from this bout to medical workers who have been on the front line against COVID-19.

The two fighters were set for even larger paydays when they were originally scheduled to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in June.

The new Spurs stadium can hold in excess of 62,203 people and this would have seen Joshua take home an extra £8m in gate receipts, but of course, the fight was postponed as a result of the current pandemic.

AJ banked a massive £50m after beating Andy Ruiz Jr in his last fight in December 2019, which doubled his career earnings.

After winning his bout with Pulev, Joshua confirmed that he has his eyes set on a gargantuan clash with Tyson Fury in 2021.

Joshua had this to say after the fight: “I started this game in 2013, gathered the belts.

“Whoever has the belts I want to compete with. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury.”

