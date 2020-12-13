As the chequered flag falls on another Formula 1 campaign, the 2020 season has certainly been a memorable one.

In such uncertain times, the F1 roadshow has continued unabated as the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented difficulties with it.

Cramming in 17 races across five months and over two continents has been a rousing success to the huge credit of motorsport, when even a single round back in the spring looked to be in doubt.

Though Lewis Hamilton again romped to his fourth-successive and this time record-equalling F1 crown, this season has been captivating nevertheless.

After no less than four venues hosted two races over a fortnight, the calendar played out as something of a homage to F1.

Returning to the former F1 wildernesses of the Nurburgring and Imola, the season also took in its first trip to Mugello and returned to Portugal for the first time in over two decades.

Though 2020's lingering memory will now likely be Romain Grosjean's horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix only a matter of weeks ago, the other 19 drivers in the paddock have all brought their own ingredients to the table.

So who has shaped up and who, possibly, might ship out?

Based on a ranking system of qualification performances, races won, podiums won, points wins, overall driving performance, driver-to-car ability and team performance, here is our grade of every F1 driver this season.

1 Star

Nicholas Latifi, Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen

Unfortunately, we need to start somewhere and Nicholas Latifi and the Haas boys prop up our list.

Though it should be noted this was the Canadian's debut season in F1, a season without a single point is still rather damning.

Latifi will, however, be retained by Williams next season.

The same cannot be said, however, of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

For a team that only 18 months ago were heralded as the duo that could take Haas F1 to the upper echelons of F1, the early showings of last year have again faded into the background this term.

Indeed, Grosjean's ninth place at the Eifel GP was the best the US-based team could muster.

After it was announced that both the Frenchman and the Swede will be replaced by the highly-anticipated arrival to F1 of Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher and his cohort Nikita Mazepin, events of Sakhir rather took over.

For Grosjean to have walked away as he did from the horrors of the Bahrain GP, perhaps, comparatively, little else matters.

2 Star

Sebastian Vettel, Alex Albon, George Russell, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

One of the biggest surprises of this season by far has been Ferrari's fall from grace.

Case and point Sebastian Vettel.

A four-time champion, the German has endured a difficult year with the Prancing Horse after his six-year Scuderia divorce papers were handed to him.

Vettel's lone podium on Istanbul's ice rink is all he has to show from a nightmarish season.

At Aston Martin next season, though, the story could be very different.

The tale is similar for Alex Albon.

However, with the Red Bull Honda engine at his disposal, the London-born Thai driver should simply have done far more.

Though improved performances near the conclusion of the season, the 24-year-old has gone backwards since last term.

His first podiums at Mugello and Sakhir rather paper over the cracks.

Albon's place at Red Bull now looks under considerable threat for next season, but after 2020, that is not too much of a surprise.

Had George Russell not encountered tyre troubles at the Sakhir GP, the fourth Briton in the field could have be graded higher.

Ninth place saw the man from King's Lynn grab his first points of the season, but as stand-in for Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, that was surely a bare minimum - bad fortune aside.

Russell, however, is definitely one for the future and could at some point replace his more illustrious compatriot, but this time long-term.

The Alfa Romeo duo complete the 2-star field.

As the old head of the field, Kimi Raikkonen has now raced the most F1 laps in history.

Champion in 2007, the Finn has now competed in a remarkable 20-consecutive seasons, but surely would have aimed for more than his four-point haul?

Teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, similarly, ends the term on the same tally.

Though little was expected of the Italian, both drivers have fallen away in races, after hinting at further top-10 finishes.

3 Star

Charles Leclerc, Daniil Kyvat, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris

Though Ferrari have endured a tough season, Charles Leclerc has further highlighted his credentials as a champion-in-waiting.

As Vettel struggled, the Monagesque driver similarly found himself in midfield, but impressively, earned a lot more points for the team than his German teammate.

Set to form what could be a formidable duo with Carlos Sainz next season, Ferrari will hope their performance issues are resolved during winter testing.

AlphaTauri have punched decidedly above their weight this term, and both Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly have outperformed given their car's shortcomings.

Whilst the Russian Kyvat has often operated in middle of the pack, he narrowly missed out on a podium at Imola, in fourth.

Gasly's experience, meanwhile, has told, and after being shunted from his spot at Red Bull last season, has been out to make a statement.

Crowned with a stunning win around the break-neck speeds of Monza, the 24-year-old has shown glimpses of what he truly can do.

Might we see more from Gasly next term, as he waits for his new stable-mate to be announced?

For Racing Point, despite a year of controversy, their two men in the driver's seat have steered clear of talk to impress at varying levels.

For Lance Stroll, under the understated pressure of his team's owner and father Lawrence, the Canadian has registered the first two podiums of his career.

Capping a solid opening eight races to that point with third at Monza, his mid-season, however, saw his progress slide.

Indeed, between Mugello and Portimao, Stroll failed to notch a single point with three retirements and an enforcement withdrawal due to COVID.

Stroll manfully bounced back at the Sakhir GP, however, taking third spot.

Renault's Esteban Ocon's story has been a rather more consistent one with a superb runners-up placing at Sakhir his crowning moment of the campaign.

Next season, Ocon will be partnered by the returning Fernando Alonso.

This season also saw the landing of Lando.

In his second season in F1, Lando Norris fully announced his arrival on the scene, but despite grabbing the attention at Spielberg with a maiden podium, the Briton is still on a learning curve.

Characterised by a raw and angry streak, perhaps more was expected of him after his Austrian exploits.

That is perhaps unfair to both he and McLaren, who are quietly moving up on the outer lane, in terms of progress in the Constructors' Championship.

Norris has been tipped by many as the man who could replace Hamilton once his compatriot walks away from the sport.

In the meantime for next year, surely we can expect more.

4 Star

Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz Jr, Daniel Ricciardo

In his fourth season in Formula 1, Max Verstappen is getting closer to top, but is being hamstrung by both a lack of fortune and still, perhaps, a raw streak that is hampering his efforts.

Verstappen remains - aside from Hamilton - the most consistent driver around, but his five retirements have hurt his chances of a shot at the king.

Having clung onto second spot in the standings, the story is similar for Valtteri Bottas, who seems to be driving a different Mercedes to the one of his more illustrious teammate.

Finishing over a century of points behind Hamilton, Bottas must now look to close a gap, which currently, is only widening.

Will Bottas always be Mercedes' bridesmaid?

What a season for Sergio Perez.

Testing positive for COVID-19 back in the summer, on the track, the 30-year-old has impressed.

After being denied a win on the Istanbul skidpan, Perez then conquered Sakhir's Outer Circuit with aplomb to win his first F1 race in 10 years of trying.

Perez has had a sterling campaign, but remarkably, has still not been picked up for next season.

That will surely change? Won't it?

For McLaren's other driver in Carlos Sainz Jr, 2020 demonstrated why Ferrari were so keen on the Spaniard's services for next year.

Despite Norris taking the podium on opening day, it was Sainz who then enjoyed the better season.

Enduring a difficult spell between Silverstone and Sochi, with two P13s, two retirements and a DNS - together with a positive coronavirus test - the Spaniard's class shone through at Monza.

Denied a majestic win by Gasly by a mere second, the second half of Sainz's campaign has been stellar.

If Ferrari manage to get the balance right in the off-season, Sainz will be one to watch in 2021.

Speaking of Renault, so too will Daniel Ricciardo, who appears to be returning to his best form.

Catapulting himself back into the top-five picture, the Perth driver ended a two-year wait for a podium spot at the Nurburgring, before adding a second two rounds later at Imola.

The 31-year-old Australian, who debuted at the British GP nine years ago, has looked a changed man in the driver's seat, particularly towards the latter stages of this season.

Intriguingly, Ricciardo will fill the vacated seat of Sainz at McLaren, who, together with Norris, could form a very strong team for the Woking-based manufacturer next year.

5 Star

Lewis Hamilton

There can only be one 5 star graduate from 2020, surely. Lewis Hamilton.

Now 35, the Stevenage man's crown looked to be under threat after a shaky start in Austria back in July.

As the Briton has done time and time again since 2017, however, he responded emphatically and still is by some distance, the cream of the crop.

Picking up plenty of race wins after Spielberg, a P7 at a wet Monza was the only blot on his year's rap-sheet.

Not only was 2020 unprecedented in terms of circumstance, but also by records, as the Briton continued to re-write the history books.

Picking up a record-breaking 92nd win in Portimao, Hamilton eclipsed Michael Schumacher's race-winning tally, before at Istanbul last month, sealing a record-equalling seventh F1 crown.

Missing out on the Sakhir GP due to COVID-19, the Briton has retained his ebullient nature this year, whilst becoming something of a sporting and social icon for the world watching.

Hamilton, remarkably, has lost none of the hunger that drove him to his very first win in Canada 13 years ago.

Yet to officially sign an extension with the Silver Arrow for next season at least, that will surely come, his eyes will be set on a phenomenal eighth title in 2021, and a spot in the sport's annuls on his own.

Hamilton still polarises many in terms of their views regarding his greatness, but this season, simply put, there was no-one better. By quite some margin.

