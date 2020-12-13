Kai Havertz endured a nightmare performance for Chelsea in the 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The Germany international was given just a '2' in The Express's player ratings, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was given a '3' having conceded a penalty.

The Blues spent £222.48 million in the summer and while they've generally been flying high, they've only won six of their 12 Premier League games so far - it's not really title-winning form.

However, Chelsea aren't the only member of the Premier League's elite to have been guilty of some hit-and-miss transfer business this summer.

We've seen Manchester United buy Donny van de Beek, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to completely forget about his existence within a few minutes.

So somehow, amidst one of the greatest financial crises the sport has ever seen, top flight clubs as a whole managed to spend in excess of £1.2 billion.

Let's take a look at the established 'big six':

Tottenham

Game-changer: Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

May come good: Joe Rodon, Carlos Vinicius

Neither here nor there: Gareth Bale, Joe Hart

Analysis: Two areas in which Spurs were weak last season - in central midfield and at left-back - have been significantly upgraded. Reguilon has added more width and has two league assists so far, while Hojbjerg has added a layer of protection to the defence.

Carlos Vinicius has been largely confined to the Europa League, where he's scored three goals and provided three assists. Gareth Bale, who is costing Spurs in excess of £250,000-a-week, was greeted with a huge fanfare when he arrived but the Welshman has still only started one league game.

Liverpool

Game-changer: Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara

Neither here nor there: Kostas Tsimikas

Analysis: Jota was a brilliant acquisition from Wolves; it initially looked like the Portuguese was a mere back-up option, but he's already scored nine times in all competitions.

Before his injury, Thiago was looking similarly influential. Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, was by no means a bad signing, but he's unlikely to make too much impact playing second fiddle to Andy Robertson.

Manchester United

May come good: Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri

Decent business: Edinson Cavani

Analysis: United's summer business left a lot to be desired while all around, their rivals were strengthening. There were no real game-changers.

Cavani scored that hugely important brace against Southampton, but he's only going to play a bit-part role with the far younger options of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial proving United's go-to men in attack.

Manchester City

Decent business: Nathan Aké, Ruben Dias

Neither here nor there: Ferran Torres

Analysis: Aké cost a hefty fee at £40m, but he's yet to make any major errors. A hamstring injury has interrupted his progress at the Etihad and Pep Guardiola has often had to resort to other options.

Dias, on the other hand, has played nine of City's 11 games so far, even if the four-time Premier League champions have looked out of sorts. Torres has only scored one league goal and his best nights have come in Europe.

Chelsea

Game-changer: Hakim Ziyech

Decent business: Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva

May come good: Timo Werner

Waste of money: Kai Havertz

Analysis: Listen, we don't want to write off Havertz just yet. He's 21 and he's adapting to a new league - but one league goal from 10 appearances is a poor return for Chelsea's record signing. Werner has also had his struggles in front of goal, but he's far more established and has at least produced seven goals and four assists in all competitions - not a bad return at all.

Chilwell and Thiago Silva have also proved major upgrades in two previous problem positions. The same can be said of Mendy, as Chelsea badly needed to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal

Game-changer: Thomas Partey

Decent business: Gabriel

May come good: Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares

Neither here nor there: Runar Runarsson

Waste of money: Willian (and yes, we know he was free)

Analysis: Arsenal have been in disarray this season, but Partey made a big impact following his arrival. There were even comparisons with Patrick Vieira after the 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford. Gabriel has been one of their more assured defenders.

Runarsson has made mistakes, but he was never going to be a first team option. The less said about Willian, the better.

News Now - Sport News