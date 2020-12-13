As Kubrat Pulev was sent hurtling to the canvas, so fell the biggest obstacle to Anthony Joshua fighting Tyson Fury.

AJ may have other irons in the fire first, but sooner or later the consensus is that he'll be taking on his fellow British heavyweight with all four belts on the line.

Joshua seemed to stop short of directly calling Fury out when pressed by Sky Sports.

Yet their eventual meeting seems unavoidable if either wants to lay their claim over the entire division.

In the wake of Saturday night's fight, both Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum promised talks would begin straight away on making it happen.

Both promoters seem confident of striking a deal (the beauty of no Deontay Wilder camp being involved this time...) but not many will have such assurance when it comes to predicting the outcome.

That said, a number of boxing greats have previously had their say on who they think would win. We've gone through the archives and with a little help from The Sun, SportingExcitement, and FrochOnFighting, here's who's backing who:

Mike Tyson - Fury

"[Fury] is the best heavyweight champion of the world since myself. He is the man, I don’t care what anybody says."

Tony Bellew - Joshua

"The top three heavyweights today, if you’re going on what they’re actually doing, you can’t really knock Tyson Fury for what he’s doing since he’s come back. I understand why people have him No1.

"I have to put Fury No 1, but I still think AJ beats him. Styles make fights, and I think AJ’s style is all wrong for Fury."

George Foreman - Fury

"That boy Tyson Fury, you’re going to have to bring everything you’ve got to beat him.

"I’m going to be honest with you - I just can’t see Joshua beating him."

Roy Jones Jr - Fury

“I think it was at a local show I saw [Fury] at and I said to him: ‘If you just give yourself to boxing for five years, you’ll be amazed and you’ll beat all these guys.’

"I love him to death. I’m so happy for him and proud of him that he was able to do it. I see him as the No1 and I think him against Joshua is a good fight."

Wladimir Klitschko - Joshua

"Joshua is a superior athlete, great fighter, Olympic champion. Most importantly, he's a great guy, who carries the torch of this image of a heavyweight champion perfectly. I'm proud to call him as a friend, even though we were [rivals].

"And I think and I wish that eventually Joshua is going to unify all of the belts. That's the eventual plan."

Carl Froch - Fury

"I don't think [Joshua] is that close to Fury, I really don't. If I was managing him, I wouldn't wanna see AJ go in there with Tyson Fury now. I'd be concerned about that fight and I think a lot of people would pick Fury to win."

David Haye - Joshua

"It's been a long, long time since Tyson Fury had the taste of a loss. A very, very long time. Many years. Anthony Joshua knows what it feels like recently, so I think that gives him a slight edge. It sounds crazy.

"I think that gives him an edge, because he doesn't want to rely on his natural attributes. He wants to make sure he wins this fight."

Floyd Mayweather - Nobody

"We talking about Anthony Joshua, hell of a fighter. Tyson Fury, hell of a fighter. It doesn’t matter who wins, if I’m not getting paid that’s none of my business."

Bernard Hopkins - Joshua

"Now that [defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.] is in his memory - what not to do ever again - Joshua beats Fury by knockout late.

"It will be an interesting, exciting five or six rounds at the beginning. Then Joshua's athleticism, boxing IQ and experience would overwhelm Fury. Joshua would come out of a dust-storm based on his experience."

Johnny Nelson - Joshua

"I’d go with Anthony Joshua because he’s shown me a lot more variety in his arsenal."

Intriguingly, that's just four votes for Fury, and five for Joshua. Mayweather, of course, didn't call it, though he did show his support for AJ by attending the Pulev fight.

It's almost too close to call.

