Tottenham and Crystal Palace played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s side, who began the weekend top of the Premier League table, took the lead through Harry Kane’s speculative effort midway through the first half.

The assist for Kane’s goal was unsurprisingly provided by Son Heung-min. The Spurs duo have now combined for 12 goals in the Premier League this season.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side were pegged back with 10 minutes remaining through Jeffery Schlupp, who bundled home from close range to earn the hosts a valuable point.

The result, while far from a disaster, will be a bitter disappointment for Mourinho and his players.

Liverpool can now finish the weekend on top of the table if they defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage later on Sunday afternoon.

Back to Selhurst Park and the two sets of players took a knee at kick-off, as has become the norm since the summer.

But despite the fact they’ve all had six months of practice, some players still get a little ahead of themselves from time to time.

And there was an amusing moment involving Christian Benteke and Son, who were involved in an off-the-ball tussle while the rest of their teammates took a knee.

Watch the footage here…

The pair soon realised their mistake and immediately knelt down.

Benteke, realising he was in the wrong half of the pitch, tried his best to shuffle over to the Crystal Palace half without anyone noticing.

The funny clip, which has gone viral on Twitter, certainly amused football fans…

News Now - Sport News