Recently retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov criticised Tony Ferguson going into UFC 256 this weekend, and it seems his comments came remarkably true.

Ferguson, 36, came face-to-face with Charles Oliveira, 31, in their clash at UFC 265, and it was yet another miserable night for the veteran.

Although nor Ferguson or Oliveira managed to knock one another out, the Brazilian fighter was dominant throughout their bout and came out as the victor via judges' decision.

Oliviera’s strike rate was 76.8% whereas Ferguson’s was only 53.1%. Additionally, Oliviera managed 41 significant strikes over the three rounds, while Ferguson only obtained 19 significant strikes. The American was also unable to score any takedowns in the fight while the Brazilian scored three successful takedowns.

This was only Ferguson’s fifth defeat of his UFC career, but this was the first time ever that he has lost two fights on the bounce.

Before Ferguson’s clash with Oliviera, The Eagle was quick to criticise his long-term rival in light of his recent performance against Gaethje, and it seems his words came true.

Khabib had this to say about this fellow UFC fighter: “Tony Ferguson’s time is finished.”

“Now, he’s gonna come back, someone’s gonna beat him again I believe. When you take damage like this, you’re never gonna be the same. Never ever.

“Even if you’re Tony Ferguson. He took too much damage.”

Dana White, however, commended Ferguson on the bravery he showed during the fight, as he had this to say: “I thought we were going to see the old Tony.

“I thought that the last fight (against Justin Gaethje) he was affected by weight cutting. I mean 10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar. The fact that he even made it through the armbar is unbelievable.

“Just a testament to how tough and durable and crazy Tony Ferguson is.”

