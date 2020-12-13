Aston Villa left it late as they overcame Wolves in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock going into the last 10 minutes.

But the game burst into life in its latter stages.

Villa were reduced to 10 men when Douglas Luiz was sent off in the 85th minute.

However, despite that setback, Dean Smith's side were given a golden opportunity to take all three points when they were given a penalty in stoppage-time.

Ruben Semedo felled John McGinn inside the box, giving Anwar El Ghazi a chance to win the game for Villa.

And El Ghazi made no mistake as he sent Rui Patricio the wrong way.

It was a great moment for El Ghazi, who has had to deal with some criticism from Villa fans in the past few months.

In fact, after Villa's 1-0 loss in the Carabao Cup in October, El Ghazi felt the need to deactivate his twitter account after abuse from fans.

And, on Sunday morning, club captain Tyrone Mings lashed out at his own fans on twitter in defence of his teammate.

"Good morning villains. I really hope all you who were berating and hounding El Ghazi enough to make him suspend his social media, are in his DM’s today, apologising.

"A team game utilises a WHOLE squad and we need everyone... may your apology be as loud as the disrespect."

Wow. That is bold from Mings.

Fair play to him for defending his teammate though, despite the risk of upsetting some Villa fans in the process.

It just goes to show the togetherness of this Villa team, which may help to explain why they are flying high in the Premier League this season.

Villa are well in the hunt for a European spot having accumulated 18 points from their opening 10 games.

