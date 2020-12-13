It's rare that a Premier League weekend passes without VAR drama and once again on Sunday evening, the technology took centre stage.

Fulham came flying out of the blocks against Liverpool and could have punished the champions very early on, fluffing a number of chances.

In truth, the Reds simply weren't at it and nearly conceded an early penalty too.

Ivan Cavaleiro broke into the Liverpool box before Fabinho came flying in to make a challenge.

Referee Andre Marriner originally waved for a corner kick before VAR got involved, checking for a possible foul.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play as those at Stockley Park watched replay after replay of the challenge, trying to work out if Fabinho had made a fair challenge, or come through his man.

Eventually, they recommended that Marriner take a look himself and the official went over to the pitchside monitor before confirming his original decision, no penalty. Check out the clip below:

Well, that one really could have gone either way, couldn't it? While the final decision is acceptable, many fans were annoyed with how long it took VAR and Marriner to make the call.

Between the ball originally going out of play and the corner kick being taken, play was stopped for around three to four minutes and many fans have suggested the lengthy delay was simply ridiculous.

While they didn't get a penalty, Fulham did go on to take the lead in the first half, with Bobby Decordova-Read smashing the hosts ahead.

In truth, it's nothing less than they deserved. Liverpool weren't at the races during the first half and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have some strong words for his team at the break.

According to Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness though, it could have been much worse. He was convinced Fulham should have had a 'clear and obvious' penalty...

