Wolverhampton Wanderers sorely felt the absence of Raul Jimenez as they lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nuno Santo's side recorded more efforts at goal than the visitors and more from inside the box, but with the exception of youngster Fabio Silva hitting the post, their finishes never came that close to beating goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Clearly, Wolves are missing their star centre-forward whose return to action is yet to be specified after that horrifying skull fracture against Arsenal.

And reports from Germany have now linked the Molineux outfit with a potential solution in Fortuna Dusseldorf striker Kenan Karaman.

While the wording of the report makes the situation a little unclear, it's suggested the 26-year-old either already is or could soon become a transfer target for Wolves due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.

That could make him an affordable option for the January transfer window, with Fortuna facing the prospect of losing him for free at the end of the season - Transfermarkt value him at just £2.25m.

However, Sampdoria of Serie A are also said to be interested in the Turkey international, who has scored four goals and picked up 16 caps for his country.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Karaman might be available on the cheap, but is he really the answer for Wolves?

While I would be lying in saying I'm a Karaman expert, his track record isn't particularly encouraging - for starters, his best-ever return for a top-flight campaign is six goals and one assist from 20 appearances.

That came last season but it wasn't good enough to keep Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, and this term he's only netted three times in the second division.

There are some similarities with Jimenez though. Karaman offers plenty of aerial threat with a 6 foot 3 frame, and he does have a knack of getting involved in all-round play - this season he's averaged at least one shot, key pass and dribble per match.

Let's not forget he's got some international pedigree too.

Nonetheless, there's a sizeable jump between where Wolves are at right now and the second division of German football.

Even if Karaman is available on the cheap and would only be a short-term signing to fill Jimenez's void, it still feels like a deal that could leave Wolves short of quality strike options in the Mexican's absence.

