Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Bobby Reid opened the scoring midway through the first half before Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining.

But should Fulham’s opening goal have been allowed to stand?

There were some Liverpool fans on social media who were convinced that VAR should have intervened after Mohamed Salah was pushed in the build-up to the goal.

Salah lost his balance but didn’t go to ground. Referee Andre Marriner appeared to have a perfect view of the incident and clearly didn’t feel the push warranted a free-kick.

Seconds later the ball broke to Reid, who rifled the ball into the bottom corner past Alisson.

You can watch the goal here…

The incident was analysed by beIN Sports pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray at half-time.

While Gray agreed that the goal was legal, his co-host Keys believes the goal should have been ruled out by VAR.

“Hold on. He’s put his hands on his back, so he’s pushed him?” Keys asked Gray.

Gray responded: “He’s edged him, yes.”

Keys then replied: “Well then, that’s a free-kick.”

Gray asked whether this was enough for VAR to get involved?

“For me, yes!” Keys said. “For me there’s more reason for VAR to be involved there than there is for the penalty.”

Watch the discussion here…

You can see the push itself here...

It’s certainly an interesting point of view and one that will split opinion.

Jurgen Klopp, however, was in complete agreement in his post-match interview...

The decision to award Liverpool a penalty late in the second half has also divided opinion on social media.

According to the current laws of the game, the correct decision was made.

However, there were just as many people baffled by the decision.

