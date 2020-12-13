Get ready for war.

That is the message of UFC 257 and it is safe to say we will expect one as Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon on January 23 vs Dustin Poirier.

Despite a 40-second KO of his last opponent Donald Cerrone, it has been almost a year since we last saw the Irishman step foot in the Octagon. And after a few questionable 'retirements', law cases and a bizarre public Twitter feud with Dana White, McGregor is finally ready and raring to go.

Back in September, in true Notorious fashion, McGregor took to social media to share his exchanges with UFC president Dana White.

The text messages seemed to show that Conor was pushing for a fight, with Dana not being very responsive. This led to a quite a public affair and resulted with McGregor announcing another retirement.

When the publicity had died down a little, and no fight on the horizon, McGregor offered previous nemesis Dustin Poirier an exhibition fight, with all proceedings going to charity.

This prompted Dana to realise he could not afford to lose this fight, and before you could say 'notorious', we had an eye-watering UFC 257 main event.

Dustin Poirier only lasted one minute and 46 seconds the last time these two fared up, but the American has vastly improved since this fight and is now regarded as one of the lightweight divisions heaviest hitters. He will no doubt keep McGregor on his toes with his exceptional striking and footwork.

The trailer, recently released on social media and can be seen above, shows intense footage of their previous scrap, all the pre-fight talk and also the two's journey since their battle six years ago.

UFC fans from all over the world will be locked in come January 23 when the two contenders will battle it out, with the winner surely in line to fight for the vacant belt; which is up for grabs coming after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

