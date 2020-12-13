Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was once WWE's biggest draw.

He's easily the biggest star that professional wrestling has produced too, going on to dominate in Hollywood just as he did inside the ring.

For eight glorious years between 1996 and 2004, 'The Great One' was a regular in WWE, electrifying crowds each and every week.

But he was always destined for bigger things and once his contract expired in '04, he went on to pursue a full-time acting career.

Interestingly, Vince McMahon knew that Johnson was going to be a megastar long before he left.

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross revealed the exact moment that he and Vince realised The Rock was going to be a Hollywood icon.

"About 10 minutes after seeing the Scorpion King, I sat next to Vince McMahon [at the theatre in 2002]," he said.

"Not one word was uttered, we gained eye contact in the movie theatre at the premiere and we kind of looked at each other like, 'I see something special here'.

"He jumped off the screen, man. It wasn't like doing a promo or making his pie jokes, which were entertaining as s***. But he jumped off the screen.

"When he was on screen, he was the only person you were really looking at. We knew then that there was something extraordinary about this cat.

"To say that I knew he was going to be where he is now, producing television shows, hits around the world, making $90 million last year? No. I'm not going to bulls*** you."

So, from the very first moment they saw The Rock in a leading film role, McMahon and Ross knew he was destined for the silver screen.

Thankfully, no one from WWE stood in Johnson's way... not that they would have had much of a chance of stopping him!

