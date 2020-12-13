Newcastle recorded their fifth victory of the Premier League season as they beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday, despite Steve Bruce suffering a number of absentees.

The Magpies opened the scoring in the first minute when a clever pass from Joelinton allowed Miguel Almiron the freedom of the penalty area to slot past Sam Johnstone.

However, the visitors from the Midlands reacted well and quickly took the initiative. The pressure told just after half-time when Darnell Furlong latched onto a Matt Phillips cross to level the score.

Manager Steve Bruce was proactive in trying to change the course of the game, however. On the 69th minute, Dwight Gayle was introduced for left-back Jamal Lewis, who had struggled throughout the match and was booked in the first half.

11 minutes after that, the Newcastle boss subbed off his other full-back, with winger Jacob Murphy replacing Emil Kraft.

The changes paid off as Murphy linked up with Gayle to score a late winner. From right-back, Murphy launched a searing cross into the box that Gayle was the quickest to attack, heading into the West Brom net.

And George Caulkin was quick to praise Bruce's use of substitutions in The Athletic's Newcastle discussion thread for Saturday's game.

He said: "The substitutes really worked. The two full backs came off and were replaced by wingers and that helped turn momentum in Newcastle’s favour. I guess that was a bit of gamble, but they really did need to beat West Brom."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

You've got to give credit to Bruce here. Despite often being the lightening rod that absorbs practically every criticism of Newcastle as a club, he really earned his keep on Saturday.

He was without a number of handful of regulars and after West Brom had moved into the ascendancy, something needed to be done to avoid passing up a very earnable three points at home.

But he made adventurous substitutions and fortune favoured the brave, with Murphy and Gayle involved in the eventual winner.

Bruce will always get a hard time from Newcastle fans and some of their grievances are justified, but there can't be many complaints about how he masterminded Saturday's win in tough conditions.

