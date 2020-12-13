For Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, 2020 has not been a kind year.

Despite a flurry of form towards the end of 2019 after Jose Mourinho had replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss, this calendar year has seen the England international manage just 14 Premier League appearances.

While his game-time at the tail-end of last season was due to injuries, this term he's simply fallen down the pecking order at Spurs.

Before Tottenham's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, he'd been granted just 67 minutes of top flight action by Jose Mourinho, leaving him out of the matchday squad entirely on nine out of a possible eleven occasions.

Earlier this week, Mourinho described Alli - surprisingly wilfully - as "not a happy player" after he decided not to bring the attacking midfielder on against Europa League opponents Royal Antwerp.

And less surprisingly, the limited game-time has made Alli's future at Spurs an underlying talking point for much of the season.

A fresh update comes from 90min, who claim Alli is looking for a way out of Spurs in January in a bid to force his way back into the England squad for next summer's Euros - having now not been called up since June 2019.

And that has put Daniel Levy in something of a difficult position. On the one hand, he's a huge fan of the former MK Dons prodigy, who Transfermarkt value at £46.8m, and is reluctant to sell him on a permanent basis.

On the other, he doesn't want to be seen going against Mourinho, who quite clearly doesn't think a great deal of Alli right now.

However, Levy is 'more comfortable' sanctioning a loan deal for the 24-year-old, potentially on an 18-month basis rather than simply in the runup to next summer's international tournament.

A number of Premier League clubs are unsurprisingly said to be keen, however a move abroad is much more likely and some potential suitors have been named - chiefly Monaco and PSG from Ligue 1, and Inter and AC Milan from Serie A.

What form such a deal would take and whether it would involve loan fees or loan-to-buy stipulations remains to be seen.

But the fact Levy is even considering a loan deal as a solution to the attacking midfielder's situation shows how far he's fallen since winning back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Few Premier League chairmen have the same expertise as Levy when it comes to understanding football's economic forces and a loan exit for Alli could well be another financial masterstroke.

Let's face it - there's virtually no benefit to Spurs cashing in on the 37-cap international now. At the end of the 2017/18 season, Transfermarkt rated him at £90m, but now he's only worth around half of that according to the website.

Under contract until 2024, there's no need for Spurs to rush into selling simply because Alli isn't getting into the team, and the club can't really lose from loaning him out for the next 18 months.

Either Alli rediscovers the level of form that once had him scoring 18 goals in a single Premier League season and his value therefore returns to somewhere near its previous level, or he returns to Spurs with two years left on his contract and the club is pretty much in the same situation as they are now.

The loan deal would also stop Alli becoming a potential cleavage in Mourinho and Levy's relationship, and prevent him from being a talking point every time Tottenham announce their matchday squads.



It seems like the smartest solution to a complicated problem.

