Rangers made it nine Scottish Premiership victories on the bounce against Dundee United on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side sit 13 points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Celtic have two games in hand over their fierce local rivals.

The Gers sealed all three points at Tannadice Park thanks to first-half goals from James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

Goldson’s winner, scored on the stroke of half-time, was assisted by Tavernier.

The right-back opened the scoring in the 26th minute with one of the best free-kicks of the season so far.

Only a truly special strike could beat Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist from 35 yards, and that’s exactly what Tavernier produced.

Watch the Rangers captain’s unstoppable free-kick here…

That is outrageous.

“The free-kick, it doesn’t matter who you are or who you are playing for, that is a world-class moment to execute it in that style,” Gerrard told reporters, per The Guardian, after the match. “It was a superb bit of magic.”

Remarkably, Tavernier - who, we’ll say it again, is a *right-back* - now has 17 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season.

In 27 matches, the 29-year-old has also registered 13 assists. That’s 30 goal contributions in 27 games from a right-sided full-back. Extraordinary numbers.

Tavernier is currently outscoring many of Europe’s most revered players.

At the time of writing, he has scored more goals than Tottenham duo Harry Kane (15 goals) and Son Heung-min (13 goals), Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (14 goals), Barcelona legend Lionel Messi (eight goals), Paris Saint-German ace Neymar (nine goals) and his teammate Kylian Mbappe (12 goals).

Tavernier has even scored more goals this season than Bayern Munich’s prolific centre-forward Robert Lewandowski (16 goals).

At this rate, the European Golden Shoe could be heading to Ibrox at the end of the season!

