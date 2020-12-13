Arsenal needed a win against Burnley on Sunday night to relieve the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

Despite being impressive in the Europa League, the Gunners are struggling domestically and sat 15th in the table ahead of kick-off.

After a disappointing first half which saw very little action, Arsenal came out for the second period looking far stronger.

Cue a Granit Xhaka meltdown.

After bringing down an opponent on the halfway line, the Swiss midfielder got into an altercation with Burnley's Ashley Westwood before the referee stepped in.

Originally, Xhaka was shown a yellow card for what looked like nothing more than handbags, but VAR picked up his violent conduct on closer inspection.

The replay showed that he grabbed Westwood by the throat before throwing him to the ground. You can view the incident below:

With VAR intervening, there was very little doubt about the outcome. Graham Scott was instructed to take a second look on the pitchside monitor and after doing so showed Xhaka red.

Once again, an Arsenal player has let himself and his teammates down. A few weeks ago it was Nicolas Pepe and now it's Xhaka.

Just minutes later, things went from bad to worse for the hosts.

With 10 men, Arsenal were always going to struggle with Burnley's pressure and soon crumbled, going behind through a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal.

The striker, who has struggled to score at the right end, unintentionally headed a corner into his own net.

In the space of just a few moments, Arsenal went full Arsenal on Sunday night.

Playing like this really doesn't do their manager any favours at all. If the Gunners go on to lose this game, Arteta might be feeling that pressure...

It's incredible to see how far this team have slipped since winning the FA Cup just a few months ago.

