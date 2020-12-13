Where on earth do Arsenal go from here?

The Gunners have endured a disastrous start to the 2020-21 campaign and currently find themselves 15th in the Premier League table, five points outside the bottom three, after losing 1-0 to Burnley on Sunday night.

Burnley had only won one league game all season before this weekend, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 73rd-minute own goal sealed all three points for the visitors.

The odds of Mikel Arteta becoming the next Premier League manager to lose his job will inevitably shorten following such a dismal performance.

Arsenal haven’t sealed a league win since beating Manchester United 1-0 on November 1. Furthermore, the north London outfit have scored just one first-half goal in the Premier League since September 28.

‘Relegation’ and ‘Big Sam’ were just two of the top trends on Twitter as the clock ticked down to full time.

Another trend was ‘AFTV’. And the YouTube channel formerly known as ArsenalFanTV did not disappoint.

Here’s how the AFTV members reacted to Granit Xhaka’s red card…

And this was their reaction when Aubameyang inadvertently put Burnley 1-0 up…

DT asking “Can I dash this chair?” before Robbie said no will go down as a classic AFTV moment.

Ty, meanwhile, appeared to be a broken man at full-time...

The legendary Troopz is sadly no longer a member of AFTV, but he’s still producing golden moments on social media. This was his reaction to Arsenal going 1-0 down…

It won’t be long before the #ArtetaOut banners are out in force at the Emirates Stadium.

