Manchester United star Paul Pogba is never far away from transfer headlines and the latest reports are no exception.

Indeed, it feels as though Pogba's future at Old Trafford has been contentious ever since he returned to United from Juventus, and that trend has only been exacerbated by recent comments from his agent, Mino Raiola.

Raiola recently told Tuttosport that Pogba is no longer happy at United and that the club should look to sell him in January, because he won't sign a new contract - his current deal expires at the end of next season.

That's put United in a very difficult situation. Pogba was perhaps their biggest asset financially after he helped France win the 2018 World Cup, with United reportedly valuing him at £150m.

However, the 27-year-old's contract is winding down and his agent has just told the world that he essentially wants to leave United, which really strips back the Red Devils' bargaining power should they enter negotiations over a potential exit.

Likewise, they're now in a position where letting Pogba leave in January looks like they're buckling to Raiola's demands - but not selling will only see his value depreciate even further.

And it seems former club Juventus are eager to take advantage of that. According to The Mirror, the Italian champions are lining up a "cheeky offer" to loan Pogba in January.

The deal would include an obligation to buy at the end of the season, ensuring Pogba returns to Turin on a permanent basis.

PSG and Real Madrid are said to also be monitoring the situation.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Sometimes it feels as though every failing at United is somehow attributed to Pogba in one way or another, but the simple fact of the matter is that he's become a dark cloud of negativity looming over Old Trafford.

There's just too much baggage, hearsay and hysteria and that's been the case for way too long now. United need to find a way of moving on quickly and leaving all the chatter about Pogba's future behind them.

Yes, they'll probably have to take a hit financially but at the moment, Pogba's situation has regressed into another stick to beat the club with.

Perhaps that would be bearable if he were still playing a key role for United, but it's not even clear if he's a first-choice player for Solskjaer anymore.

United should accept Juve's offer and get Pogba out of the club - of course, provided the price is right on the obligation to buy.

