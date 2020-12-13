Mikel Arteta watched his Arsenal side slip to a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday night.

The downfall was much of their own doing, as the Gunners crumbled in the second half.

Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat before Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored a header - into his own goal.

With 10 men, Arsenal were unable to bounce back and now sit 15th in the Premier League table.

Much like Nicolas Pepe a few weeks ago, Xhaka really let his team down on Sunday and Arteta let him know that post-match.

While speaking to Sky Sports, the manager slammed his midfielder, suggesting that his actions cost his team the result.

"We threw the game away by giving away a silly red card. You see what happened the other 60/70 minutes, we had control of the game.

Geoff Shreeves then reminded Arteta that he called Pepe's sending off unacceptable and asked the Spaniard how he'd describe Xhaka's red.

"The same word. And in these conditions, even worse. When we're not winning matches you can't do that.

"[My players] overstepped the line and it's not an excuse. We just gave the game to the opponents."

Arteta was then asked if he thinks Arsenal were lucky not to have two red cards - referencing an incident involving Mohamed Elneny, but the manager claimed he hadn't seen the incident.

Check out the full interview below:

Well, it's clear that Arteta certainly isn't happy and no one can blame him.

Arsenal were toothless in front of goal on Sunday evening and the players showed their passion in all the wrong moments.

They have now lost four of their last five Premier League matches - drawing the other one - and are in serious danger of completely crumbling over the festive period.

With four matches in 10 days coming up, Arsenal need to start winning otherwise Arteta will be in serious trouble.

