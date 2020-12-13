Neymar was stretchered off the Parc des Princes pitch in tears on Sunday night after suffering a potentially serious injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 defeat to Lyon.

The Brazilian superstar was on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge from his compatriot Thiago Mendes, who was shown a straight red card by referee Benoit Bastien.

Neymar, in agony following the tackle, was seen in tears as the stretchered came on to take him away for treatment.

As things stand, the severity of Neymar’s injury is unclear.

Get French Football News (@GFFN) on Twitter said “possible break” on Sunday evening, although this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing. We all hope that’s not the case.

This was the challenge that resulted in Neymar’s injury…

As you can see, Neymar’s left leg gets caught between Mendes’s.

The world-class forward, who has scored nine goals in 11 games for PSG this season, was then seen being stretchered towards the home dressing room.

Neymar’s injury completed a miserable evening for Thomas Tuchel and his players.

Tino Kadewere scored the only goal of the game for the visitors in the first half.

Lyon now leapfrog PSG into second position in the Ligue 1 table.

