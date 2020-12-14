Granit Xhaka’s popularity with Arsenal’s supporters nosedived again on Sunday night after he was sent off during the 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The Swiss midfielder, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by former Gunners boss Unai Emery just over a year ago, was shown a straight red card by referee Graham Scott in the second half.

Xhaka was dismissed after grabbing the throat of Ashley Westwood. Scott reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor and was left with no choice but to send the midfielder off.

Arsenal went on to concede the only goal of the game when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who replaced Xhaka as captain in November 2019, turned the ball into his own net in the 73rd minute.

The result means Mikel Arteta’s side have now lost four consecutive league games at home for the first time in 61 years.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was analysing the game for Sky Sports and came out with an eye-opening anecdote about Xhaka involving Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

"I will tell you a quick story," Evra began. "Thierry Henry one day invited me to his house to watch an Arsenal game.

"He turned on the TV, the first image we saw on the screen was Xhaka leading the Arsenal team, being the captain. Thierry Henry turned off the TV.

"I said, ‘What happened?’. He said, ‘I cannot watch my team and Xhaka being the captain of my team’ and he turned off the screen.”

Wow. Henry probably won’t thank Evra for revealing that story live on Sky Sports.

Evra continued: ”It tells you everything about what a legend of this clubs thinks about him. And again he let down his team. It is not the first time.

"I remember two years ago I made a comment about Arsenal saying they look like babies. He came out and said ‘Patrice Evra, it is not the first time he has spoken about us’. Then I remember the next game he got substituted and he took off his shirt and threw it on the floor.

"I think Arsenal fans have had enough of Xhaka."

Sky Sports’ presenter Dave Jones said: “Well, Thierry’s not here to confirm that story, so maybe we have to be a little bit careful.”

But Evra replied: “He will, trust me. I’m not a liar.”

Watch Evra’s story about Henry and Xhaka here…

While many football fans loved Evra’s story - the type of anecdote that almost every other pundit would think twice before telling it to millions - others were critical.

French journalist Philippe Auclair tweeted: “Patrice Evra just crossed a line that I don't think should be crossed here, telling the Henry story about Xhaka. This was the equivalent of using an 'off-the-record' comment as a 'quote' for a journalist - which is or should be unforgivable in our profession. Live on TV as well.”

News Now - Sport News