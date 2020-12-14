Arsenal suffered a disappointing defeat to Burnley on Sunday night.

The Gunners were desperate for a win to get back on track after picking up just one point from their previous four Premier League games.

But they failed in their effort, slipping up once again and this time, it was all their own doing.

Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct midway through the second half before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal to condemn Arsenal to another defeat.

Manager Mikel Arteta is now under serious pressure... as if he wasn't already.

And according to reports, he's now lost the dressing room.

Football.London claim that many members of the first team squad have 'mentally clocked out' of the Spaniard's project.

Some stars are unhappy with the way Arteta bluntly called out Nicolas Pepe on TV following his red card a fortnight ago, while others are upset at the unexplained omission of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis.

Both players are influential figures in the dressing room and the reason for their absence has not been revealed to their teammates, leaving an 'unsettled atmosphere' at the training ground.

Many have also questioned why William Saliba hasn't been involved with the first team this season and the feeling is that he was 'an Emery signing' and is unfavoured by the current Arsenal boss.

What's most damning though, is that Arteta's relationship with David Luiz has significantly soured over recent weeks and it's reported that the pair no longer speak directly to each other.

It's no surprise then, that leaks are emanating - some even from the first team and it's believed that several agents of players briefed the media of the fight between Dani Ceballos and Luiz.

Arteta responded by telling his squad in an internal meeting at London Colney that he will 'destroy' whoever is behind the leaks.

With all those factors in play, it's little surprise that the Spaniard has lost the dressing room. How long he lasts now is anyone's guess.

