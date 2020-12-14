Wolves may have taken their eye off the short-term, says Tim Spiers

Wolverhampton Wanderers' underwhelming start to the season continued on Saturday as they suffered a home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Wolves failed to score for the second game in a row and they've now only won one of their last five in the top flight.

But it has been a period of considerable change at Molineux.

The club parted with two long-term servants during the summer in Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota, while bringing in several fresh faces - Nelson Semedo, Fabio Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait Nouri and Marcal - at a total cost of £74.5m.

In fact, there has been so much change at Wolves this season that Nuno Santo has been fielding four-man defences for the first time in his Molineux stint and is without two key first-team players in wing-back Jonny and star striker Raul Jimenez.

Overall, Wolves find themselves in something of a transition and after the defeat to Aston Villa, journalist Tim Spiers was keen to remind Wolves fans that the club's summer business was primarily focused on long-term benefits.

However, he did also identify one concern in the Midlands outfit potentially overlooking the short-term consequences.

In The Athletic's match discussion thread, he said: "the intention is that last summer will do Wolves good in the long run....but there's a danger they've taken their eye off the short term."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

I think it's pretty obvious Wolves aren't at the same level as they were last season, but with so much change and so many key players either leaving the club or missing games through injury, that's largely inevitable.

Through signing the likes of Silva and Semedo, it's clear Wolves wanted to bring in younger versions of what they already had during the summer (Jota and Doherty respectively) and take the team in a different direction.

Ultimately it's costing them in terms of results right now, but how much danger really is there to Wolves here?

They missed out on Europa League qualification last season and they've still got far too much quality to go down this year, so even if this season is a backward step, how much difference is there between finishing seventh and anywhere as low as 12th or 13th?

In an ideal world, no doubt Wolves would want to maintain standards while building for the future. But that's very hard to pull off and in terms of the summer recruitment, we won't truly be able to judge it fairly until those long-term benefits start seeping through.

That could be another twelve months away.

News Now - Sport News