Gerard Houllier has reportedly passed away at age 73.

French publication RMC Sport broke the news on Monday morning, revealing that the former Liverpool manager had died the previous evening.

According to Get French Football News, the legendary coach underwent aortic aneurysm surgery three weeks ago and had returned home yesterday upon being discharged from a Paris hospital.

Gerard Houllier (1947-2020)

L'Equipe journalist Vincent Duluc reports that Houllier's final text to the French newspaper had been: “I am struggling, but I am going to come out of this.”

Houllier is most famous in England for the six years he spent in charge at Anfield, famously winning a cup treble for the Reds in 2001 by securing the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

The Reds also won the UEFA Super Cup that year and another League Cup followed in 2003, before Houllier eventually waved goodbye to Anfield with a record of 160 wins from 307 matches.

Liverpool and Lyon legacies

After being replaced by Rafael Benitez on Merseyside, Houllier took charge of Lyon, where he enjoyed further success with consecutive Ligue 1 and Trophée des Champions triumphs.

The former midfielder also spent time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, France and most recently Aston Villa, who he left after the 2010/11 season due to health complications.

Houllier also won a number of individual awards during his coaching career, including the managerial position in the 2001 UEFA Team of the Year for his impressive continental haul.

Rest in peace, Gerard

The European Coach of the Year, World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year and Onze d'Or Coach of the Year awards also came in tandem.

Houllier coached the likes of Steven Gerrard, Robert Pires, David Ginola, Sami Hyypia and many more throughout his career - and has been widely lauded for his gentlemanly personality.

Everyone here at GIVEMESPORT expresses our condolences for this tragic passing. Our thoughts are with his family and everybody affected.

