Arsenal have lost four successive league games at home for the first time since 1959 after their 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Sunday night.

A relegation dogfight would hardly have been on Mikel Arteta's Christmas wish-list, but it looks like that's what he'll be getting as his side sit 15th - just five points above the drop zone.

It's safe to say the Gunners hit a new low against the Clarets, who had previously not won away all season.

Once again, it was Granit Xhaka who laid the foundations for another night of misery with his mindless sending off for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then went on to end his goal drought - at the wrong end - by heading into his own net from a corner.

Where do they go from here? The most obvious change which many fans are calling for is the man in the hot seat, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is under huge pressure having engineered the club's worst start to a campaign since 1974/75. The lack of managerial experience which was used as ammunition against him when he was first appointed is really starting to tell.

Yet the former Pep prodigy can't shoulder all of the blame, with Xhaka's senseless behaviour epitomising the rot that has set in with the squad.

The Arteta era was supposed to be about building long-term, but there are very few players who can really argue they deserve to be part of what was on paper a promising future.

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno - Keep

Runar Alex Runarsson - Keep

Matt Macey - Keep

Leno has dug Arsenal out of a hole on many occasions and the fact he's kept just one clean sheet in five isn't a reflection on him, playing behind a notoriously chaotic defence. As for the back-up options, they're just that - a back-up and despite Runarsson's Europa League performances being shaky, he's worth keeping on the books.

Defenders

Hector Bellerin - Sell

Kieran Tierney - Keep

William Saliba - Sell

Sokratis - Sell

Gabriel - Keep

Rob Holding - Keep

Cedric Soares - Keep

Shkodran Mustafi - Sell

Calum Chambers - Sell

Pablo Mari - Keep

David Luiz - Sell

Sead Kolasinac - Sell

It's almost unimaginable that Bellerin was possibly the best right-back in the Premier League a few years ago. As for Tierney, he's had his poor showings too - see the defeat to Aston Villa - but he looked such a talent at Celtic that it'd be remiss to give up on him.

Saliba's situation is bizarre, but he clearly isn't rated within the club and they need to try and recoup some of the £27 million they spent on him. Then there are the likes of Luiz and Mustafi - they are, quite simply, never going to improve. Get rid.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka - Keep

Dani Ceballos - Keep

Mesut Ozil - Sell

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Keep

Thomas Partey - Keep

Mohamed Elneny - Keep

Joe Willock - Keep

Emile Smith Rowe - Keep

Granit Xhaka - Sell

Elneny was lucky not to avoid a red card himself against Burnley, putting his hands into James Tarkowski's face. But at other times, the Egyptian does seem to have improved and his work ethic was praised in the win over Manchester United.

Ozil might be the most technically gifted player in the squad, but it's best for all parties that his unhappy saga ends soon. He ought to be following Xhaka out the door, with the former skipper being panned all round for his latest display.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette - Keep

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Sell

Willian - Sell

Nicolas Pepe - Sell

Reiss Nelson - Keep

Eddie Nketiah - Keep

Gabriel Martinelli - Keep

Sorry, Pierre. Remember the ecstasy that greeted him signing a new contract...? The Gabon international has scored two league goals all season and managed just 11 shots on target.

Lacazette, despite being so hit and miss during his time at the Emirates, is their Premier League top scorer this term (with, erm... three goals) and at least he's not showing himself up as badly as many of his attacking partners. Willian was a poor signing, albeit a free one, and his hefty wages of £220,000 a week are a burden on the books.

This is a little fanciful, of course. As much as we have visions of Stan Kroenke rolling in $100 bills in his penthouse, Arsenal are hardly going to enact such a dramatic overhaul of their squad overnight.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway, though, is that it's only really the young players who are coming out of this campaign with any esteem.

