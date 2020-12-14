Following Anthony Joshua’s dominant stoppage victory over Kubrat Pulev at the weekend, the path seems to be clear for a heavyweight unification bout between AJ and Tyson Fury.

Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, which he won from Deontay Wilder earlier this year, while Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Having all those belts unified by one champion would be a historic moment for modern heavyweight boxing and the fact that both men are British makes it the nation’s biggest fight for a long, long time.

Reports are suggesting that contract negotiations have already begun, with both fighters having verbally indicated interest in the fight.

Tyson Fury appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today to have his say, and said: “Let’s hope this fight happens. I’m willing to take the fight, I don’t know if they are. I’ve been willing to take the fight for the last five years. It’s not happened so far but I’m very optimistic that it will happen in 2021.”

When urged to offer a message to Joshua, Fury taunted: “Grow a pair and sign the contract big boy.”

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ believes he has the perfect style to deal with Anthony Joshua in the ring – using his height, reach and dynamic defence to outwit the Watford-born champion.

Fury commented: “I’ve always said for a long time that Anthony Joshua is tailor made for somebody with my style. I think it’s going to be one of the most explosive, quickest fights we’re going to see. I’m aiming to take him out inside four rounds.”

Both men looked impressive in their most recent performances, but Fury faced a higher calibre of opponent and will present something Joshua isn’t used to in the ring – a taller man.

The way Tyson uses his jab, supported by lateral movement and good footwork, will make him a tricky opponent for Joshua.

Fury is a big favourite with the bookmakers at present and, should the fight be made, it seems he has the advantage.

