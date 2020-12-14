Arsenal's 2020/21 campaign went from bad to worse on Sunday evening as they suffered a shock home defeat to Burnley in the Premier League.

After a run of three defeats in four Premier League games, the Turf Moor side's visit to the Emirates Stadium had all the makings of a fixture that would allow Arsenal to quickly turn their form around.

Sean Dyche's team entered the match with just six points from ten games, scoring a mere five goals in the process, and looked set to let Arsenal dominate possession throughout.

They certainly allowed Arsenal to control the ball in the opening stages but after a tepid first half, the north Londoners suddenly capitulated early in the second.

Captain Granit Xhaka was sent off for grabbing a Burnley player by the throat, and after Mohamed Elneny narrowly avoided a red card for also raising his hands to an opposition face, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal from the following corner.

It really was a horror show at the Emirates and safe to say, former Arsenal youngster Emmanuel Frimpong - perhaps best remembered for his love of the word 'Dench' - was far from impressed.

The 28-year-old, who retired from football in March last year due to a serious injury, vented his fury on social media with a series of frankly hilarious tweets - chief amongst those being the suggestion that Arsenal should sell Xhaka and sign him as the Switzerland international's replacement.

Frimpong - whose career saw him represent the Gunners, Wolves, Charlton, Fulham and Barnsley in English football - went on to call for the dissolution of Arsenal as a football club, before sharing his sympathy for the club's fan base, insisting they deserve much better.

Whether Arsenal fans will get anything better anytime soon remains to be seen. While it feels like it really can't get much worse for the Gunners right now, that's pretty much the only thing suggesting better times are ahead.

At least fans won't have to stomach Xhaka's shin-shattering, hand-raising antics for the next couple of games.

